Notorious criminal in Samoa has parole delayed

Apia, SAMOA — In Samoa, the police have confirmed that parole for the convicted murderer and drug criminal, Tagaloasa Filipaina, has been deferred to next June.

In 2019 Filipaina was identified by the Ministry of Police as being behind the failed mass prison break out when the prisoners were housed at Tafa'igata, at the time Samoa was preparing for a tropical cyclone.

Deputy Police Commissioner Leiataua Samuel Afamasaga also revealed six prisoners have been released on parole this week, including one convicted of manslaughter.