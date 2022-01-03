No cyclone threat to Samoa, says MET

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa government meteorology officials have assured the public there is no tropical cyclone threat to the country over the next two weeks.

The Samoa Meteorological Service (MET) released a statement on Saturday with the assurance to the public, after fielding a large number of messages and phone calls questioning the possibility of a tropical cyclone, following Samoa’s erratic weather in recent days.

“Due to the increasing number of incoming messages and calls, the general public is hereby notified that there is no tropical cyclone genesis, approaching and or affecting Samoa for the rest of today [Saturday] and in the following two weeks that affect Samoa,” reads the MET notice.

The MET also pointed to an “active convergence zone” that has resulted in both rain and wind in different parts of the islands in the last couple of days.

“The active convergence zone to the southwest lies slow-moving near Samoa, providing numerous showers with fresh to strong Northerly winds at times,” reads the severe weather information released 5am Sunday morning.

Consequently, a heavy rain warning has been activated by the MET which states that it will be accompanied by flooding and wind.

“The system is expected to affect the group through at least Monday,” the severe weather information further reads.

