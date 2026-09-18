New Zealand and Samoan nationals charged over alleged Vietnam murder

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A New Zealand national and a Samoan national have been charged by Samoa Police in relation to the alleged shooting murder of an Australian citizen and suspected gangleader in Vietnam in May.

In a joint statement, Samoa Police and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said the two men, aged 31 and 33 years old, were charged with conspiracy to murder on September 10, 2026. Under Samoa's Crimes Act, the offense carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The two men appeared before a Samoa court on Wednesday and were granted conditional bail, the statement said.

Joseph Vaa, 27, admitted on Vietnamese television to gunning down suspected 'Coconut Cartel' ringleader Lorenzo Lemalu Tovia, outside a restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City on 21 May, while his associate, Steve Tofa, 23, then confessed to being his accomplice in the shooting.

"An investigation by international law enforcement authorities began following the death of an Australian citizen and serious injuries sustained by a second Australian citizen in a shooting in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on 21 May, 2026," the joint police statement said.

"Vietnamese authorities arrested two Samoa nationals, aged 22 and 26, on 24 May, 2026, over their alleged roles in the shooting.

"On 27 May, 2026, Samoa Police first arrested and charged the 31-year-old in Samoa with misleading police and corruption offenses as part of their investigation into the alleged murder. He was arrested while attempting to leave the country.

The statement said the AFP launched an investigation into the alleged murder to support international law enforcement authorities and identify any further individuals involved.

The AFP assisted the Samoa Police through the execution of a search warrant, financial inquiries, witness interviews and a forensic review of electronic material.

"These AFP activities, and further inquiries undertaken by Samoa Police, led to an additional charge of conspiracy to murder laid against the New Zealand man and 33-year-old Samoan national."

"Samoa Police will allege these men conspired with the Samoa men arrested in Vietnam to carry out the alleged murder in Vietnam," the joint statement said.

AFP acting commander Pacific Greg Davis said the charges reflected the strength of international law enforcement cooperation across the Pacific and broader region.

"Organized crime does not respect national boundaries, so law enforcement agencies must work together to combat them," he said.

"Criminal networks rely on international connections to facilitate serious offending, which is why regional partnerships are critical to disrupting and dismantling them.

"The Pacific remains a strong and united front against transnational organized crime, and the AFP is proud to work alongside our law enforcement partners to protect communities and pursue those who seek to cause harm."