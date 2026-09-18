ASCC Family Consumer Sciences and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program photo & caption
Fri, 09/18/2026 - 7:31am
This week marks the beginning of ASCC’s Agriculture, Community and Natural Resources Division’s six-week course integrating the Family Consumer Sciences (FCS) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) alongside Instruction courses with Dr. Pauline McFall. The skills and knowledge they learn here will carry them forward to serve their families and communities. [ASCC photo]