Nevada National Guard working with Samoa to advance emergency response capabilities

Apia, SAMOA — (February 24, 2026) This week marks the concluding phase of an important Subject Matter Expert Exchange between the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority (SFESA) and the Nevada National Guard, coordinated by the U.S. Embassy in Apia.

Commencing on February 18 and set to culminate on Friday, 27 February 2026, the Nevada National Guard has been working closely with SFESA to advance Samoa’s emergency medical response capabilities. Central to this collaboration is the establishment of an Emergency Trauma Task Force, designed to strengthen national resilience and ensure rapid, coordinated care in times of crisis.

Building upon the solid foundation established over the past year through the State Partnership Program, both nations have trained side-by-side, honing emergency medical response skills and sharing professional expertise.

The current program is dedicated to tactical trauma response — a vital area that can mean the difference between life and death in high-risk, time-sensitive situations. By sharing strategies, expertise, and best practices, Samoan first responders will be better equipped to deliver critical care precisely when it is needed most.

This week’s Subject Matter Expert Exchange marks the third official engagement of the Nevada National Guard in Samoa, a testament to the growing strength of the State Partnership Program and the enduring collaboration with the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority (SFESA).

The inaugural exchange brought together the Nevada Guard, SFESA, and U.S. Army Reserve medical units in August 2024. Training focused on trauma life support and pre-hospital care, laying the foundation for Samoa’s enhanced emergency medical readiness.

The second was a four-day Subject Matter Expert Exchange in February 2025, which concentrated on Emergency Medical Technician fundamentals. SFESA personnel received training in tactical evacuation, ground transportation, and emergency medical procedures, further strengthening operational capacity.

The current exchange, running from February 18–27, has been noted as the first U.S. engagement in Samoa following federal aid cuts. Despite this challenging context, the Nevada National Guard’s presence highlights a steadfast commitment to partnership. This milestone focuses on establishing an Emergency Trauma Task Force, equipping SFESA with advanced skills in tactical trauma response, and reinforcing national resilience.

In an official statement from the U.S. Embassy in Apia, it emphasized the importance of the Subject Matter Expert Exchange, describing it as more than a training event; it is a collaborative platform designed for problem-solving and mutual learning.

"When emergency responders work together—exchanging knowledge, testing techniques, and refining procedures—we not only enhance technical skills but also build trust and teamwork across institutions and borders.

"Our shared goal is clear and impactful: to improve our collective response to emergencies and provide lifesaving care. A coordinated, efficient, and professional emergency response system safeguards communities, fosters public confidence, and strengthens national resilience.

"The United States is proud to stand alongside Samoa in this vital effort. Together, we are investing in people, preparedness, and the safety and well-being of our communities."