Nearly 100 people sick in Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs

CDC News (August 28, 2025) — A CDC food safety alert regarding a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to eggs has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/outbreaks/eggs-08-25/index.html

Samoa News is publishing this CDC news alert as most of the eggs in the territory are imported from the U.S.

The alert is for LARGE BROWN CAGE FREE "SUNSHINE YOLKS" EGGS. The recall originated from Country Eggs, LLC, on Aug. 27, 2025.

Key Points:

95 people from 14 states have gotten sick from the same strain of Salmonella. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. Most of the sick people are from California (73 people).

Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled eggs.

What You Should Do:

Do not eat any recalled eggs. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration

What Businesses Should Do:

Do not sell or serve recalled eggs.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled eggs.

About Salmonella: