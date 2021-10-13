Nature based solutions can help address climate change

Nouméa, NEW CALEDONIA — Ahead of the world’s climate change conference — COP 26 — scheduled to begin Oct 31, the recent Pacific Conference on Climate Change (7-8 October) aimed at enhancing climate resilience ambition in the Indo-Pacific region.

Dr Paula Vivili, Pacific Community’s (SPC) Deputy Director-General Science and Capability, was given the opportunity to present the Kiwa Initiative as a fund to strengthen climate change adaptation.

The Kiwa Initiative aims to strengthen the resilience of Pacific countries and territories' ecosystems, economies and communities by setting up a dedicated one-stop-shop for funding projects that promote Nature-based Solutions (NbS).

Dr Vivili presented the objectives and ambitions of this regional funding opportunity, as well as SPC’s involvement in providing technical support to local communities in addressing climate change issues.

The event provided a unique opportunity to understand how countries can work together to maintain the carbon objective within reach and to which extent local entities could promote investment in enhancing resilience and adaptation on the ground.

In the long term, the Kiwa Initiative will provide a common framework to ensure that Nature-based Solutions can fully support Pacific countries to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. By developing each country’s assets and expertise and bringing all stakeholders together into a community of common values, it will contribute to an inclusive, caring and resilient Pacific.