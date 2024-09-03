Mongoose sighting in Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa is grappling with the implications of a recent mongoose sighting, with no updates yet on how this invasive species entered the country.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) DEC division confirmed that efforts are still underway to determine how a mongoose got to Samoa.

Last week, MNRE issued a public alert urging vigilance due to the potential threat mongooses pose to Samoa’s delicate ecosystem.

On August 22, 2024, the Samoa Water Authority's Vaitele office reported a suspected mongoose sighting.

The MNRE’s Division of Environment and Conservation (DEC) quickly responded by mobilizing a team to address the situation.

Working closely with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program (SPREP) and the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS), they received technical assistance and equipment.

By the evening of August 22, the team successfully captured a large female mongoose. Further examinations are underway to confirm its species and sex.

Mongooses are known to be detrimental to ground-nesting bird species and could severely impact native wildlife, including birds, the Pacific Boa, other reptiles, and sea turtle eggs.

The ministry assures the public that efforts to track and capture any additional mongooses will persist.

Mongooses are small carnivorous mammals with elongated bodies, round ears, short legs, and long tails are often transported unintentionally via shipping containers and vessels.

