Miss Pacific Islands Pageant 2025 dates set

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Solomon Islands Star newspaper reports that the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant 2025 is set to be held in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands from February 1 to 8.

Events will include the Speech Day scheduled for Thursday Feb. 6, the Float Parade and Market Day on Friday the 7th and the Crowning Night on Saturday Feb. 8.

Seven country representatives have been confirmed to participate in the contest and they are:

Miss American Samoa- Pauliana Felise-Vitale, 25

She was crowned Miss American Samoa on 31 May 2024 after winning five major categories, including; Best Sarong, Best Siva Samoa, Best Ava Presentation, Best Talent and Best Interview. She competed against four other contestants. She advocates for Mental Health and youth issues in American Samoa. The 25-year-old from graduated from Chaminade University of Honolulu, Hawaii, with Bachelor’s degree in Historical and Political Studies with a minor in English.

Miss Tonga (Miss Heilala)- Raheal Guttenbeil, 27

She was crowned Miss Heilala on 5July 2024. She contested with 11 other women and snatched the crown. She won Best Sarong Wear and Tau’olunga Categories. She is a Lawyer by profession and a model. She graduated from the University of South Pacific, holding a Professional Diploma in Legal Practice, a Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor of Commerce. She is a passionate Climate Advocator.

Miss Papua New Guinea- May Torrowi Hasola, 21

She was crowned the Miss PNG on 3 December 2024. She won the crown from nine other contestants. Miss Hasola is a law student who just completed her second year of study at the University of Papua New Guinea last year. She is passionate about causes and issues, specifically family unity. She is advocating for family and community values, education, gender equality and other community issues.

Miss Solomon Islands- Elsie Polosovai, 22

The Miss Lauru competed against 5 other contestants for the Miss Solomon Islands Crown and was crowned on 31 August 2024 after snatching six awards in the competition. Miss Elsie advocates for Women’s Health. She also advocates against Gender Based Violence. She recently graduated from Otago University in New Zealand with Bachelor of Science with a Major in Human Nutrition. She is also an actress.

Miss Samoa- Litara Ierenia-Allan, 24

She competed among other 14 contestants for the Miss Samoa crown and was crowned on 7September 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Pacific Studies and a Postgraduate Certificate in Secondary School of Teaching and Diploma in Christian Ministries. She advocates for Ocean Conservation and Indigenous Rights and was part of Samoa’s delegation of youth activists and leaders at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan in November 2024. She participated in a panel discussion at the at that time.

Miss Nauru- Charlei Andrianna Deiye, 21

She was crowned Miss Nauru on 8November 2024. She competed against other 4 contestants. She speaks three languages: English, Nauruan and Mandarin. She has a passion for designs. Charlei attended Craigslea State High School in Brisbane, Australia.

Miss Kiribati- Kimberly Tokanang

She is a passionate Climate Advocate, advocating for Climate Change awareness. She is also advocating for youth and people with disabilities. Kiribati returns to the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant after 15 years of absence.

This year’s Pacific Islands Pageant theme is “Leadership in Diversity and Adversity”.

Established in 1987 by the Government of Samoa, the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant is the biggest regional pageant recognising and promoting the attributes, intelligence, and talents of Pacific Islands women. Since then, 36 incredibly talented and intelligent women have worn the prestigious crown.

(Source: Solomon Star, Honiara with Miss Pacific Island Pageant photo banner courtesy of IUMI STORI.)