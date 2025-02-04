Miss Pacific Islands contestants share views on regional issues

Honiara, SOLOMON ISLANDS — The Miss Pacific Islands Pageant (MPIP) 2025 contestants have shared their views about some of the pressing issues that are currently facing the Pacific.

They highlighted these issues during a press conference held on Sunday afternoon.

Miss Samoa, Litara Ieremia-Allan mentioned gender based violence and youth Unemployment.

“I’m not sure about other Pacific Islands but in Samoa, this is a rising issue and what are the doors that are opened now when you are not able to provide, what are you relying on?

“So, I think these are two of the many issues that we are going to talk about this week,” Miss Samoa said.

Miss Solomon Islands, Elsie Polosovai, thinks that youth Unemployment is one of the biggest issues that we, the Pacific Islands are facing at the moment and it does open up doors for other issues.

“I can speak for Solomon Islands on this this one, seeing that 70% of our population is under 35 years old and job opportunities are quiet limited for what to do after high school and university, and so we tend to stray a little bit onto the left side of the road in terms of what we engage ourselves in.

“So that’s the beauty and positivity that comes with our platform such as the MPIP, which sort of opens up some positive light and gives a little bit of empowerment to women and youth, to see that they can do more than what they are facing right now,” Miss SI said.

Miss Tonga, Racheal Guttenbeil said, gender equality is one pressing issue in the Pacific as well.

“Speaking on behalf of my country, not enough opportunities and rights are given to our women, especially on land rights.

“Women don’t have rights to own land. We are on a process to make a way, trying to make women have a right to own lands as well,” Miss Tonga said.

Miss American Samoa, Pauliana Felise-Vitale supported her sisters saying all the issues that have been brought up are such profound issues that she does second and agree with but also foresee technology as a pressing issue, if not for today but in the near future.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s a pressing issue right now but I do see it to be a pressing issue because we live a technological era. There’s Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok etc.

“There’s so much in the Pacific that is out of our control that aims to penetrate our cultures and our traditions, and including that, is technology. We cannot control that.

“The reason I foresee the identity of women being an issue in the Pacific is the influence of these external factors that make their way in by technology.

“I speak for my country, American Samoa, the evolution of Samoan women is very evident due to Western influences, of course and I’m sure the Western lifestyle makes its way across the Pacific,” Miss American Samoa said.

She added that her favorite Samoan word is “Fa’asinomaga” which means identity.

She said Pacific women identity is imperative to their way of life. It is their guide and their Northern star and she thinks that is something that is fair to look into so that it doesn’t become a pressing issue.

“Otherwise, the issues that my sisters have brought up, I do believe are incredibly pressing but this is something I think about like “Hmm, this might be a pressing issue in the near future.”

“So maybe we can think of some way to prevent that from happening further, prevent our identity as Pacific Islands women being influenced by the West or the technology,” said Pauliana.

Miss PNG, May Torrowi Hasola said being from the autonomous region of Bougainville, they have a matrilineal society, meaning women or young women, they brought forth their ideas in helping the community.

“So, I see the importance of having women as leaders or in spaces that we may think are male dominated. PNG is a big country and I’m aware that there are women that are not given the opportunity to be heard or to speak.

“Therefore, using this platform, I think I would like to provide more opportunities for women in different spaces such technology, health, sports, etc. Because making the women voices being heard, I’m sure would make a really big impact our societies,” Miss PNG said.

Miss Kiribati, Kimberly Tokanang said in Kiribati’s culture, it is taboo to mention a girl’s menstruation.

“When you’re on your period, you’re not supposed to let the men in your family know that you’re on your period.

“With effects of climate change affecting the availability of water and how easy is it to access it, that imposes a health risk for young women to talk freely about their sanitation needs.

“I believe this issue could turn into a non-issue if we all work together, being more open to talk about these “taboo” topics and making the men learn to be open minded when it comes to issues like this.

“With our modern times, I believe it’s getting easier and that is a win to acknowledge,” Miss Kiribati said.

Read more in Solomon Star