Meth in frozen chicken seized by Samoa customs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa Customs officers have intercepted 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed inside a box of frozen chicken, after a targeted operation on Saturday uncovered the illicit shipment arriving from American Samoa.

In a statement, the Ministry of Customs and Revenue confirmed the discovery was made on Saturday and described the concealment method as another example of the tactics used by organized criminal groups.

“The concealment method demonstrates the continued attempts by criminal syndicates to smuggle dangerous drugs into Samoa through seemingly ordinary goods,” the Ministry said.

Customs officers secured the shipment immediately and followed standard enforcement procedures. The man who imported the consignment was detained and later handed over to the Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections Service together with the seized drugs “for further investigation and prosecution,” according to the Ministry.

[Editor’s Note: Samoa News should point out that local lawmakers have recently been upset about Samoa’s stance that American Samoa is one of the main routes/ or suppliers of meth to Samoa. They have asked for proof or an apology.]