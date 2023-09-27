Matai in “hogtie” incident remains in jail

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In an update on the case revolving around the 72-year-old man who was bashed and hogtied and carried like a pig through his village, the Lefagaoalii village matai charged with attempted murder remains in custody until at least Monday, Oct. 2, when his bail application will be heard in court.

Samoa Observer reports that Aitauia Ioasa Lemau, made his initial appearance before Justice Niavā Mata Tuatagaloa earlier this week, where the prosecution said they needed more time to finalize charges.

Lawyer for Aitauia, Alex Su’a requested bail for his client but was opposed by prosecutor Iliganoa Atoa, and the court ruled in favor of the prosecution.

Aitauia is one of 12 men charged in connection with an incident where a 72-year old man was hog-tied and carried out of his home for, allegedly, defying the village council's decision to ban him from the village.

The other five matai and six untitled men have been released on bail pending their first appearance at the Tuasivi Court House, Savaii.