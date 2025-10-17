“March for Israel” in Samoa reaffirms gov’t support for Israel is deeply spiritual

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — As the world watches the unfolding events in the Middle East, including the emotional reunions between the last of the Israeli hostages and their loved ones, support for the State of Israel continues to resonate in Samoa, thousands of miles away from the Holy Land.

Earlier this month, more than a thousand people from different Christian denominations, including members of Pentecostal and mainline churches, gathered in downtown Apia on Saturday, October 4, 2025, to publicly express their solidarity with Israel.

It was a sight to behold. Israeli flags fluttered proudly alongside Samoan flags as participants dressed in blue and white, the colors of Israel’s flag and Samoa's national colors, assembled along Beach Road, stretching from the Sheraton Hotel to the Apia Protestant Church, for the “March for Israel”. The white banner emblazoned with the blue Star of David, framed by two blue stripes, stood out prominently amid the crowd. The sound of shofars, traditional Hebrew horns, blown by participants in biblical-style attire, echoed over the rhythm of gospel music booming from large speakers, creating a powerful and emotional atmosphere of faith and unity.

It was a drizzly Saturday morning, and by 7am, the crowd, which had begun arriving as early as 5:30am, had swelled to more than a thousand enthusiastic marchers, all eager to show their support for Israel despite the gloomy weather.

Children, youth, and adults lined both sides of Beach Road, many arriving in busloads from villages as far away as Satapuala and Falelatai on the western side of Upolu. A sense of anticipation and excitement filled the air as the crowd prepared for the short march toward the Government Building on Beach Road.

The drizzle turned into a downpour just as the march began with the sounding of the shofar. Yet the rain did little to dampen the spirits of the marchers. Pastors and clergy, young and old alike, led the sea of blue-and-white-clad supporters who marched, sang joyfully, and waved the Samoan and Israeli flags as though it were a sun-kissed morning.

Led by a police vehicle escort, the procession made its way along Beach Road, circling the town clock before continuing toward the Government Building. It was a peaceful, joyful, and deeply spiritual march in support of the State and people of Israel. There were no confrontations, no violence, no angry chants or threats, just the uplifting sound of singing and praise.

The scene stood in stark contrast to many of the pro-Palestinian demonstrations witnessed in Europe, Australia, and the United States, where crowds have chanted slogans such as “Death to Israel,” “Free Palestine,” and “From the river to the sea.”

The resounding blasts of the shofar and uplifting worship music heralded the crowd’s arrival in front of the Government Building. Tents had been set up in advance, and awaiting the procession were Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Toelupe Poumulinuku Onesemo, Members of Parliament, senior government officials, and prominent church leaders and clergy.

The atmosphere was electric, almost festive, as drenched marchers sang, danced, and waved their flags with unrestrained joy and excitement, seemingly oblivious to the rain, which by then had mercifully eased. A short service followed, during which the crowd worshipped together, praying for God’s blessing and protection upon His chosen people as they face growing persecution.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Toelupe praised the marchers for their steadfast support of Israel, noting that their stand reflects the official position of the Government of Samoa as publicly affirmed by Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt.

There was thunderous cheering and applause as Deputy Prime Minister Toelupe concluded his remarks by reaffirming Prime Minister Laauli’s declaration: “Samoa stands with Israel! God bless Israel! God bless Samoa!” The proclamation captured the spirit of the gathering — a powerful expression of faith, unity, and biblical conviction.

Subsequent speakers echoed his sentiments, delivering strong messages of solidarity with the God of Israel — and the God of Samoa — as they quoted from Scripture and reminded the crowd of the shared spiritual bond between the two nations.

“I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” (Genesis 12:3)

This is part of God’s covenant with Abraham, often interpreted by believers as a divine promise extending to Abraham’s descendants, the people of Israel.

“For thus saith the Lord of hosts; After the glory hath he sent me unto the nations which spoiled you: for he that toucheth you toucheth the apple of His eye." (Zechariah 2:8)

“To God be the glory!” declared Pastor Leota Kosi Latu, one of the organizers of the march. “We have made our statement loud and clear, and I want to thank everyone who braved the elements this morning to publicly declare our support for Israel, God’s chosen people.”

Pastor Leota also voiced concern about the number of Samoans who, in his view, have been misled by what he described as biased international media coverage of the Israel–Hamas war in Gaza.

“Some of our people, both here in Samoa and abroad, have become what Lenin once called ‘useful idiots’ — joining the thousands around the world taking part in pro-Palestinian protests, chanting death threats, and cursing Israel,” he said.

“It saddens me because they are protesting something they do not truly understand, chanting about a place they have never even seen. They call Israel’s actions ‘genocide,’ when in reality the nation is fighting to rescue its hostages and defend its very existence against hostile Arab neighbors.

“They curse Israel,” he added solemnly, “but they do not realize that in doing so, they bring that curse upon themselves.”

Pastor Leota clarified that their support for Israel is not political, but deeply spiritual.

“However,” he said, “we are witnessing in real time the unfolding of biblical prophecies — events the Scriptures foretold would occur in the ‘end times,’ just before the second coming of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

“Right now, we are beginning to see the convergence of politics and the spiritual,” he continued. “What was once considered purely political is no longer just that — it has become profoundly spiritual. Heaven and earth are on a collision course, and Samoa must prepare herself for something divine and eternal — blessings from heaven that will endure forever.”