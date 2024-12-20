Manawanui salvage team works on necessary approvals and permissions for removal

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Salvage teams in Samoa are making significant progress in their preparations to remove fuel and pollutants from the stranded HMNZS Manawanui, with crucial engineering and equipment configurations underway in Apia.

Commodore Andrew Brown, the Senior National Representative of the New Zealand Defense Speaking at his weekly press conference on Thursday, said former Samoa Prime Minister Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi, emphasizing that the fishing ban has had a devastating economic and social impact on families in the area.

“The families living in this region depend on the sea not only for food but as their main source of income,” Tuilaepa said. “They should be compensated for the hardships they’ve endured due to the grounding of the Manawanui. Our government needs to take the lead in ensuring that the affected families are fairly compensated.”

Tuilaepa further argued that while the New Zealand government may eventually provide compensation, it should be the Samoan government that initiates the process.

“Our government must act quickly and step in to compensate the people. They can always seek reimbursement from New Zealand later, but the priority should be to ensure that the families who are suffering are taken care of now,” he stated.

The New Zealand Defense Force (NZDF) confirmed that salvage crews have conducted extensive underwater surveys to determine the most suitable locations for the barge’s anchoring system. These findings will soon be submitted to Samoan authorities for approval, a key step before the removal of pollutants can begin.

“It’s essential that the salvage team works through the necessary approvals and permissions before we proceed with the fuel and pollutant removal operations,” Commodore Brown said.

“The team is committed to ensuring all required processes are followed to ensure the safety and success of this operation.”

BACKGROUND

The HMNZS Manawanui ran aground on a reef off the southern coast of Upolu on October 5. All 75 crew members and passengers were safely evacuated, with only minor injuries reported. However, the incident raised concerns about potential environmental impacts from fuel and other pollutants aboard the vessel.

A preliminary report from an interim Court of Inquiry, released on 29 November concluded that human error was the primary cause of the incident.

On Wednesday, Commodore Brown, alongside New Zealand’s Charge d'Affaires, met with Samoan officials in the village of Tafitoala on Upolu’s southwest coast to discuss the next steps in the fuel removal operation. The meeting, which also included local community representatives, focused on the progress of the operation and the precautionary fishing zone established in the area to protect the local environment and residents.

“It was a privilege to sit alongside Samoan officials as they engaged with the local community,” said Commodore Brown. “I was deeply humbled by the community’s generosity and their willingness to work with us constructively. It was clear that they appreciated having fact-based information presented to them.”

The community has expressed concerns about the impact of the ship’s grounding, especially given the ongoing fishing restrictions in the area, which have been in place for nearly two months. These restrictions have placed a significant burden on residents, many of whom rely on fishing as both a food source and a livelihood.

“We understand how crucial this issue is for the local community,” Commodore Brown said. “The safe removal of fuel and pollutants from the Manawanui is a priority for us. New Zealand is committed to carrying out this complex operation with the utmost care and thoroughness.”

Meanwhile, Tuilaepa has reiterated calls for compensation for the residents of Tafitoala and other affected communities.