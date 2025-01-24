Man in Samoa caught on video stealing woman's underwear… owner says he can keep it

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Observer is reporting that a man was caught on video stealing women’s underwear from a private laundromat in Apia early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:10 a.m. The manager of Lynn’s Supermarket confirmed the stolen underwear belonged to a staff member. The laundromat, located on the property, is designated for hotel guests and staff for the supermarket and guesthouse.

When asked about the theft, the manager revealed that the staff member, who wished to remain anonymous, did not want the stolen underwear returned.

“She said, ‘He can keep it,’” the manager told the Samoa Observer.

The theft has not been reported to police, as the owner of the underwear has declined to pursue the matter.

Video footage of the incident has circulated online, sparking public reactions. The manager said the viral video was enough exposure and the staff member did not feel it necessary to escalate the situation further.

Efforts to identify the man in the video remain ongoing.