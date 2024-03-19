Man injured in alleged drive-by shooting in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — In an incident on Saturday night in Samoa, a 21-year-old man from Sinamoga was hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound to his knee in an alleged drive-by shooting, the Samoa Observer reported yesterday.

The victim, identified as Richard Kitiona, was admitted to Acute 7 at Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital in Moto'otua following the attack.

Sources close to the matter disclosed that the injured individual was rushed to the hospital by family members close to midnight on Saturday.

Confirming the incident, Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo said that investigations were underway.

"We are trying to gather information from the neighbors and people around Sinamoga where the incident happened to see if they have any additional information about what happened," Auapaau stated.

He emphasized the urgency of tracking down the perpetrator, urging the public's cooperation, especially those residing in Sinamoga, to aid law enforcement with any pertinent information.

Preliminary reports suggested that the assailant was operating a Toyota Vanguard, though this detail is yet to be confirmed due to the late-night timing of the incident.

"Unofficial reports also insinuate that the driver was threatened as the young men tried to block the road as he was driving by. But that's just speculation at this stage. We will have more details as the investigation continues.

"We ask the public or anyone who has any information about the incident to inform the local authorities so we can help track down the driver or the shooter."

