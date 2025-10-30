Last ‘Hawaiian’ flight has flown

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Alaska-Hawaiian merger made another big step this week with the retirement of the “Hawaiian” callsign.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it would cancel the airline’s callsign, effective Oct. 30. All Hawaiian aircraft will use the Alaska Airlines callsign and code.

A “Hawaiian livery” note will be placed in the flight plan remarks for its flights for 60 days, the agency said.

LAST FLIGHT

On Monday, an airline spokesperson confirmed to AirlineGeeks that the last flight with the long-standing ‘Hawaiian’ callsign would operate on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.

The last flight to use the Hawaiian callsign and code was HA866 from Pago Pago, American Samoa, to Honolulu. This flight was scheduled to land in Honolulu on Wednesday at 5:39 a.m. local time.

“We will retire the HA call sign following the 10/29 arrival of our American Samoa-Honolulu flight,” the spokesperson said. “While Alaska and Hawaiian airlines will soon operate under single call sign (AS), guests will continue to enjoy our distinct Alaska and Hawaiian brand experiences, brought to life by our remarkable employees, along with the reach of our expanding joint global network, and the industry-leading benefits of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program.”

Alaska has committed to preserving the Hawaiian brand on flights to, from, and between the islands. The two airlines are awaiting a Single Operating Certification from the FAA.

Courtesy of Shutterstock, HONOLULU (Island News) — Hawaiian Airlines marked the end of an era as a pilot made the final transmission using the callsign HA at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday morning.

It was a bittersweet moment in Hawaiian Airlines history when a pilot called to the tower at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and used the callsign HA for the final time, which for 95 years stood for Hawaiian Airlines.

"For Hawaiian 866 Heavy, this will clear the act,” the pilot said during the transmission. “This makes our final transmission under the HA call sign as we turn into Alaska's family. I’d like to say mahalo for your partnership through the years as we continue to share our aloha and represent the people of Hawaii everyday on every Hawaiian Airlines flight."

Hawaiian Airlines flight 866 took off in Pago Pago, American Samoa and landed in Honolulu before 6 a.m. A special gate was reserved for the occasion so employees could witness the last flight under that call sign. It brings a rich history of 95 years as Hawaiian Airlines to a close.

"There was singing and hugging, and people recognizing what incredible history this company has, and also looking to the future," shared Hawaiian Airlines CEO Diana Birkett Rakow.

Rakow is the new CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, today is her first official day on the job. She is also the first woman to lead the company.