Land and Titles swearing-in ceremony illegal, says P.M. Fiame

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's former Electoral Commissioner Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio was sworn-in as the deputy president of the Land and Titles Court on Friday morning, in defiance of an order from the Minister of Justice to stop the ceremony.

The Minister had questioned the legality of Faimalomatumua's appointment which was announced two weeks ago.

In a letter, Matamua Vasati Pulufana instructed the acting CEO of the Ministry of Justice that there will be no swearing-in ceremony conducted on Ministry premises, involving any ministry staff or any ministry resources.

However the ceremony went ahead before the Land and Titles Court president, Fepulea'i Atilla Ropati.

The Samoa Observer is reporting that the Land and Titles Court (L.T.C.) swearing-in ceremony on Friday overseen by its President “is not recognised and illegal”, says Samoa’s Prime Minister.