King Charles III announces the King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Program

Apia, SAMOA — The National University of Samoa (NUS) was honored to host Their Majesties on campus, Friday, Oct. 25, where King Charles III announced the King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Program (KCFP). This initiative, inspired by His Majesty’s commitment to education and development in Small Island Developing States (SIDS), seeks to equip students and communities through fully funded scholarships and training.

Professor Colin Riordan, Secretary General of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), spoke on behalf of His Majesty, addressing the paramount importance of education in cultivating resilience among the Commonwealth nations. In his address, he expressed gratitude to King Charles III for his visionary leadership, stating, “This prestigious program will fully fund, train, and support multiple cohorts of undergraduate, postgraduate, and mid-career King’s Fellows in its initial years, delivering both short, medium, and long-term sustainable impact for Commonwealth SIDS and their communities.”

The presence of the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, the Honorable Phillip Davis further highlighted the collaborative spirit of the Commonwealth in driving forward the missions of education and sustainable development. The KCFP is designed to cater to local needs and priorities, working collaboratively with universities across Commonwealth nations. It builds upon His Majesty’s mission to create opportunities and tackle pressing global challenges, particularly those posed by climate change.

The impetus for this initiative arose from discussions following the humanitarian crisis faced in St. Vincent and the Grenadines after the volcanic eruption of 2021, leading to the provision of 40 scholarships from the United Kingdom for affected students.

The program plays the vital role of higher education in addressing climate resilience and its multifaceted implications, including population health, food, and water security. As small island nations confront significant environmental and economic challenges, the KCFP aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and create transformative opportunities for students.

Professor Riordan further asserted ACU’s long-standing dedication to bolstering the resilience of Commonwealth SIDS. “For over a century, we have been committed to delivering transformative educational opportunities through our extensive network of 400 members across more than 40 nations,” he proclaimed. “We are proud to champion this important legacy program in His Majesty’s name and eagerly anticipate collaborating with our partners to realize our shared vision of a resilient future.”

“The King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Program is not just a scholarship; it represents a lifeline for our students, opening doors to knowledge and opportunities that will equip them to become leaders in sustainable development for our islands and beyond. We express our profound gratitude for this initiative, which reflects His Majesty's heart towards building a brighter future for all Commonwealth nations,” Professor Tuifuisa’a Patila Amosa, NUS Vice-Chancellor & President said.

As the initiative unfolds, students are poised to acquire essential skills that will not only enhance their professional prospects but also contribute to the sustainability and resilience of their communities.