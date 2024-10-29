King Charles and Camilla depart Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — King Charles and Queen Camilla took to social media to thank fans who were able to greet them during their royal tour to Australia and Samoa, and royal fans have since responded in kindness.

On social media platform X, the Royal Family's official account posted a message: "Thank you to all those who turned out to support Their Majesties in Australia and Samoa."

Accompanied with the caption was a video montage of the highlights of their trip including Sydney Opera House being lit up with a loop of Royal Family images, to the farewell ceremony received in Samoa before their departure.

The King and Queen flew out of Samoa on October 26, about midday local time, on a Royal Australia Air Force jet, waving farewell as they boarded the plane at Apia's Faleolo International Airport.

Fans have already wished for the monarch to make a swift return. On social media platform X, user @tanyapoulter wrote: "We adore you! Rest up & come back soon & go to more states!"

The King and Queen's time in Samoa followed a six-day tour of Australia, where large crowds initially turned out to see the royal couple at the Sydney Opera House.

Another fan expressed: "Wonderful. I hope they are able to return again soon. They bring so much positive energy and joy to our communities. I wish them good health and a speedy return to our home."

One simply reacted: "What a triumph! So proud of our Royal Family."

More fans wished for their speedy return. User @LunaB65353431 wrote: "It was wonderful to see Your Majesties and hope we see here again soon!!!"

Another fan wrote: "It was a fabulous visit. Mostly, I’m so thrilled about the Kings Trust initiative in NSW. Such a great way to reconnect with Australians. Would love to see TQ involved in perhaps an Indigenous literacy program of some sort. These are the modern-day issues. Come back soon!"