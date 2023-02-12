Inquest into death of Samoa prisoner ordered

Apia, SAMOA — In Samoa, the coroner, District Court Judge Alalatoa Rosella Viane Papali'i, has called for an enquiry into the death of a prisoner who allegedly died from consuming paraquat in prison.

Alalatoa told Police in a letter, obtained by Samoa Observer, that she cannot brush aside a number of key issues that have arisen including the possible negligence on the part of prison authorities in not providing proper supervision to prisoners working unsupervised at prison plantations.

She has also ordered a post-mortem be performed on the body.

The letter also states the possible failure of the prison authorities at Tanumalala to exercise reasonable care and attention to prevent those in custody from hurting themselves.

OTHER NEWS FROM SAMOA

The Samoa Police has withdrawn a security detail assigned to safeguard the leader of the Human Right Protection Party saying there was no longer a risk.

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi was assaulted by at least one elderly woman last month at the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration parking log.

Police provided security for Tuilaepa following a written request by the former prime minister.

After two-and-a-half weeks the Ministry of Police and Prisons recalled the officer.

HELP FOR PROJECTS

Samoa's Government has received grant assistance of over $US373,000 from Japan to support construction projects on the small islands of Apolima and Manono.

Representatives from both islands signed the grants in a ceremony at the Japanese Embassy in Apia.

The grant is for the construction of a safe house on Apolima to support residents in the event of natural disaster, and to renovate Salua Primary School on Manono Island.