The impact of non-communicable diseases in the Pacific

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A senior Pacific health lecturer says non-communicable diseases (NCDs) can trap families in "cycles of poverty".

A health survey found almost all adults in Fiji aged between 18 and 69 - 98.5 percent - have at least one risk factor for NCDs, while nearly half are living with three or more.

It also found more than one-third of adults have high blood pressure, but fewer than one in four have it controlled; and salt consumption is double the recommended intake.

More than two-thirds (68.1 percent) of adults are overweight or obese, disproportionately affecting women.

Tuala Dr Ali'itasi Su'a-Tavila from Victoria University said NCDs are not just medical conditions, but social, economic, cultural and generational challenges.

She said chronic illness often leads to stress, anxiety and depression, and financial strain from medical costs can also cause emotional pressure.

"Economic and financial impact, and it's to do with high healthcare costs for medication; reduced ability to work due to illness or disability; and so NCDs can trap families and communities in cycles of poverty and financial hardship," she said.

Tuala said there are a lot of contributing factors, from diet change - rapid transition from traditional diets like root crops and fresh fish to imported, ultra-processed food - aggressive marketing of sugary drinks, and economic constraints and food insecurity in the Pacific.

Fiji's health ministry said a whole-of-society response is needed, and it has outlined a five-year roadmap which includes stronger food and fiscal policies, such as tax on unhealthy products; and strengthening primary health care.

"Without urgent and sustained action, preventable illness and premature death will continue to rise," the ministry said.

It said the report underscores that NCDs are driven not only by individual choices but by broader factors - including food systems and marketing.

Tuala agreed, saying addressing NCD issues in the Pacific requires system-level change, not just individual behavioral change.

"The most effective strategies I believe will be the combination of healthier environment, stronger health system, economic and social support, and culturally appropriate community leadership - because the relationship between government and community villages must also be strengthened so they can work hand-in-hand to address the issue.

"I'm emphasizing the importance of strong relationship between government or between the health system and the village people... because the implementation part of health policies, it should be equally strong when they develop the health policy.

"Bottom line is, yes, taxes on healthy products and stronger healthcare system can make a real difference, but they are most effective when they have a strong relationship with the community."

Tuala said NCDs in the region are driven by structural conditions, so the solutions must also be structural, community-centered, and long term.