If you have had two Covid-19 shots, book in a booster shot

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — The Minister for Pacific Peoples is encouraging anyone who has had their second Covid-19 dose for six months, to book in a booster shot.

Aupito Su'a William Sio said while community teams have had a massive year, 2022 will be a challenge too.

Aupito said the Government is looking at new ways to connect Pasifika community members into the booster program.

He said two-million-dollars will be injected into innovative projects.

"Working with our church organisations, our youth, our autalavou, our women groups that would normally not get contracted by government departments, we are asking them, if they need support in holding workshops."

Calls are mounting for the New Zealand Government to decrease the time between the booster shot from six to four months as more details come to light on the Omicron variant.

Two leading Pacific health experts, Colin Tukuitonga and Api Telemaitoga, agree the move is critical in the fight against Covid-19 particularly for the Pacific community.