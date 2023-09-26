Ads by Google Ads by Google
Hokulea crew arrives in San Francisco for first time in 28 years

Tue, 09/26/2023 - 10:18am
Hokulea in San Francisco Bay
Source: Hawaii News Now

San Francisco, CA — Legendary voyaging canoe Hokulea arrived at San Francisco’s Aquatic Park Cove Sunday with a special ceremony.

The canoe’s arrival marks a significant milestone — it’s the first time in 28 years that Hokulea has visited the Bay Area.

This is one of the mainland stops on the canoe’s four-year circumnavigation of the Pacific called the Moananuiākea Voyage.

The double-hulled canoe and its crew were escorted by the Coast Guard and greeted by a flotilla of outrigger paddling canoes, a San Francisco fire boat, and various other water vessels.

To keep track of the Hokulea’s progress, visit the official website here, which provides real-time updates and insights into the voyage.

Read more at Hawaii News Now

