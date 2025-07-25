Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Aumua Amata is calling attention to National Hire A Veteran Day, which is today, Friday, July 25th, 2025, to show appreciation to Veterans and their ongoing and important role in their communities after their service.

“Veterans serve an integral part in our community in American Samoa, and throughout the country. Millions of men and women have dedicated themselves to learning discipline, strength, and teamwork from their career in the Armed Forces. Veterans continue to uplift our communities with their abundance of technical skills, seasoned work ethic, and leadership. Thank you to the many companies and federal agencies that take part in National Hire a Veteran Day, especially those that express to our Veterans in American Samoa and nationwide how much they mean to us.”

“The transition our Veterans face when leaving the Armed Forces is not an easy one. It is not only a change in careers but also a change in way of life. They deserve every opportunity to find their next professions, putting their hard-earned abilities and knowledge to work in their next field in support of their families and the next chapter of their success. Thank you to each of our Veterans.”

Resources:

VA is a resource for Veterans’ career services, starting with an Employment Toolkit: https://www.va.gov/vetsinworkplace/veteranresources.asp.

Additionally, Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) works with employers who hire and retain service members and Veterans with disabilities, to increase the employment of Veterans, and enable Veterans with disabilities to reach their full potential. Visit https://www.va.gov/vre.

WORLD WAR II WOMEN’S MEMORIAL BILL ADVANCES

Uifa’atali Amata is also welcoming Natural Resources Committee passage of a bipartisan bill she cosponsored, the World War II Women’s Memorial Location Act, H.R. 2290, introduced by U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI).

The bill authorizes the location of the World War II Women's Memorial on or closely adjacent to the National Mall, consistent with other national memorials in the nation’s capital.

“In World War II, when the nation was in need, millions of women stepped into key roles that strengthened the victorious Allied war effort,” said Aumua Amata. “In the near future, millions of visitors to Washington, D.C., will learn more of their efforts and hear their stories as they are honored in a new national memorial and historical repository.”

This memorial honors the more than 18 million women who served the enormous war effort across every sector of American society. The legislation is compatible with the goals of President Trump's Executive Order 14252, “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful.”