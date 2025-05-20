High level political Talanoa Talks in Apia

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Pacific islands Forum Review of the Regional Architecture, which began in 2024, is a strategic undertaking to ensure that the Pacific’s regional system is responsive and fit for purpose to implement the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific continent.

Done in 4 phases, Phases 1 and 2 have been completed. They looked at understanding the status of the regional architecture to deliver on the Leaders priorities as well as consider ways to strengthen collective positioning through, collaboration, coherence and coordination within the system.

Phases 1 and 2 have laid the analytical and institutional Groundwork for the Political phase – Phase 3 of the Review which began in Samoa from May 15-16.

This was done mainly through the High Level Political Talanoa for leaders and political actors to engage with the findings of the review to date, consider the political choices ahead and shape a strategic future oriented architecture/ system.

Through honest conversation and eventual recommendations, the High Level political Talanoa has the unique opportunity to shape the architecture to ensure Pacific regionalism remains relevant and transformative.

While in Samoa, the Political Talanoa involved the Prime Minister Hon Fiame Naomi Mataafa, Leader of the Opposition, Ministers, senior government officials and representatives of CROP and non-CROP agencies based in Samoa.

The High Level Persons group that facilitated the political Talanoa involved 3 representatives of each of the 3 subregional groupings namely

· Hon Gerald Zachios Minister of Education for the Republic of the Marshall islands (Micronesia)

· Sir Dr Jimmie Rodgers Special Duties adviser Ministry of the Prime Minister/Cabinet of the Solomon Islands (Melanesia)

· CEO Peseta Noumea Simi of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Samoa(Polynesia).

The final report of the review of the Regional Architecture and recommendations will be considered at the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting to be held in the Solomon Islands in early September.