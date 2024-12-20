Heavy rain causes flooding in Apia

Apia, SAMOA — Heavy rainfall in less than 24 hours caused surface flooding in parts of Apia, with water levels reaching up to a meter in some areas.

The Samoa Meteorology Division issued a nationwide warning late Thursday, which remained in effect as of Friday morning (Samoa time).

The update, issued at 5:00am. Friday, cautioned of heavy downpours, poor visibility, and slippery conditions on mountain passes and roads. The warning also highlighted the risk of flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas near major rivers and waterways.

Commuters were urged to exercise caution, with the potential for gusty winds to accompany the rain.

“Heavy downpours with poor visibility, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, pooling near roadsides and overflowing waterways. Possible flooding and landslides for major rivers and vulnerable areas. Expect gusty wind at times,” the Samoa Meteorology Division warned.

In Apia's Fugalei district, surface flooding left streets submerged, forcing pedestrians onto sidewalks and prompting some to flag down passing vehicles for transport.

The Samoa Fire and Emergency Service Authority (FESA) reported no significant rain-related emergencies as of 7:34 a.m. on Friday, but water levels in affected areas have disrupted morning commutes.

