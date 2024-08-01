Hearing date set in Figel trial as she pleads not guilty to killing Gabbard

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Playwright Sia Figel pleaded not guilty to the murder of colleague Professor Caroline Sinavaiana Gabbard before Supreme Court Judge Justice Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma on Monday.

According to the Samoa Observer, the plea was entered through Figel’s lawyer Unasa Iuni Sapolu.

Figel is facing a charge of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter, armed with a dangerous weapon and causing grievous bodily harm.

A psychological assessment of the defendant’s mental state is still in progress.

The defence lawyer asked to file a bail application which the court has ordered to be done by August 5, and a hearing date is set for March next year.

Fiegel was initially charged with manslaughter but had it upgraded to murder following a preliminary investigation into the death of Prof. Gabbard who is a U.S. national.

Read more at The Observer