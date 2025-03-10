Woman arrested for manslaughter in death of adopted daughter

Honolulu, HAWAII — Honolulu police have arrested a woman in connection with the 2023 death of her 11-year-old adoptive daughter, according to reports in Hawaii News Now.

On Dec. 22, 2023, first responders were called to a home in Laie where they found Azaeliyah Pili-Ah You lying unresponsive with bruises to various parts of her body, including her face, prosecutors said.

The 11-year-old was taken to Kahuku Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Honolulu medical examiner’s office deferred the initial cause and manner of death pending further testing and review of medical records.

Sina Pili, 39, was arrested Friday on a grand jury bench warrant after she was indicted on charges of manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a minor, and persistent nonsupport.

In a press conference, Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s homicide detail, said:

“Further investigation revealed that on the day that Azaeliyah died, after Sina made her run to and from the chapel, Sina slapped and punched Azaeliyah multiple times over a period of approximately 30 minutes.

“On June 5, 2024, after extensive testing and review of medical records and investigative findings, the forensic pathologist determined that the cause of Azaeliyah’s death to be multiple injuries from child abuse and the manner of death to be homicide.

“The forensic pathologist noted that Azaeliyah suffered from the following:

 Extensive bruising. Some of the bruising was so deep that it penetrated the skin, and during the autopsy, it could be seen reaching the diaphragm.

 Multiple abrasions to the face, head, neck, chest, back, arms, hands and legs.

 Wounds to the nose consistent with being bitten.

 A linear abrasion to the outside of the neck and internal injuries to the inside of the neck, likely from strangulation.

 Two rib fractures.

 Hemorrhage under the scalp at the top of her head.

 An extremely dark colored left lung indicative of pneumonia.

“Days before her death, Azalea had told her adoptive parents that she was sick. The autopsy did reveal that she tested positive for COVID, influenza A, and that she had pneumonia,” Lt. Thoemmes said.

“Child torture is insidious. It is gradual, calculated, and systematic, and intended to break its victims completely,” she said.

According to Lt. Thoemmes, the family has four more adoptive children, ages 12, 9, 8, and 7. After Pili-Ah You’s death, they were taken into protective custody, she said.

Online records show she has a master’s degree in social work, and Brigham Young University–Hawaii confirmed Pili taught a class as an adjunct instructor.

As soon as the university became aware of her arrest, her contract was terminated, the university said. A faculty page with her name and photo has been removed.

Pili is currently in Honolulu Police Department custody and will be arraigned on March 13. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.