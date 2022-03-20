Hawaii to pay $40,000 in alleged USO Gang attack at Oahu jail

Honolulu, HAWAII — The state has tentatively agreed to pay $40,000 to settle a lawsuit over an attack involving alleged gang members at the state’s largest jail after staff left doors and gates open in the facility, giving a group of inmates an opportunity to move between floors and use clubs and shanks to attack another prisoner.

According to court records, the attack left Faatalale Auelua “covered in blood from head to toe,” but he survived. Auelua was 41 at the time of the attack on May 17, 2015, and had been booked into Oahu Community Correctional Center to await trial for a misdemeanor assault charge and driving with a suspended license, records show.

According to Auelua’s lawyer, Michael Stern, the dispute between Auelua and members of a gang identified in court records as USO Family began when Auelua told gang members to stop stealing yogurt from an older prisoner.

