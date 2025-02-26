Hawaii Congressman reintroduces measures to halt potentially destructive deep-seabed mining

Washington, DC — U.S. Congressman Ed Case (HI-01) has reintroduced two measures in the 119th Congress (2025-2027) calling for moratoria on the mining of our world’s deep seabed unless and until its potentially destructive consequences are fully understood and an appropriate international protective regulatory regime is established.

“Our deep oceans and seabed are the last unexplored regions of our world, yet what we do know of them is that they are among our most intricate and fragile,” said Congressman Case.

“Over half of all known coral species are found in the deep sea, and as many as 10 million marine species may inhabit the deep sea, a massive and interrelated biodiversity seen nearly nowhere else on the planet.”

Joining Case as co-sponsors of the measures are Members of Congress Jared Huffman (D-CA-02), the ranking member (senior Democrat) of the House Natural Resources Committee, Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-01), Chellie Pingree (D-ME-1), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI-12), and Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC).

“Mining in pristine, fragile ecosystems like the seabed could open a Pandora’s box of unintended consequences, ranging from decimating fish and marine mammal populations to destroying ecosystems and inhibiting carbon sequestration,” said Congressman Huffman.

“Extracting industries should not have carte blanche access to what are some of the last untouched places on our planet. I’m glad to join Rep. Case in these bills to prevent the exploitation of seabeds before the proper research and regulations can be established.”

“Deep sea mining poses significant risks. It has the potential to disrupt delicate ocean chemistry, harm deep sea life, and increase ocean acidification,” said Congresswoman Bonamici. “I’m grateful to partner with Congressman Case on this moratorium to protect the ocean ecosystem from exploitation.”

“Deep sea mining can devastate our marine habitats and the species that live there, as well as negatively impact our climate,” said Congresswoman Norton. “I’m proud to join Congressman Case in supporting legislation to pause our deep-sea mining activity pending further study and ensure we do not sign off on any harmful deep sea mining activities abroad.”

Case continued: “Some of these species have had surprising benefits to humanity, including enzymes from one microbe found in deep-sea hydrothermal vents being used to develop COVID-19 tests. In addition, the deep ocean is one of our planet’s largest and most important stores of carbon and could play a critical role in the fight against climate change.”

Among the deep-seabed mining areas most sought after by the industry for immediate unregulated mining is the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, an abyssal plain as wide as the continental United States punctuated by seamounts which extends to just hundreds of miles southeast of Hawai‘i Island. Yet little if anything material is known about the marine ecosystem of this area or its connection to Hawaii’s own unique marine and related ecosystem.

“The marine life and natural processes not only of this zone but of our world’s oceans, and their relationships to our international ecosystems in terms of biodiversity, weather and other macro-environmental interdependencies, are in all likelihood imperiled by the imminent commencement of large-scale unregulated commercial seabed mining operations,” said Case. “Seabed mining could take a number of destructive forms, including methods which would shear off seamounts on the ocean floor, the functional equivalent of strip mining.”

Case said the American Seabed Protection Act will place a moratorium on deep-sea mining activities in American waters or by American companies on the high seas. It also tasks the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Academies of Science with conducting a comprehensive assessment of how mining activities could affect ocean species, carbon sequestration processes and communities that rely on the ocean.

The International Seabed Protection Act will require the United States to oppose international and other national seabed mining efforts until the President certifies that the International Seabed Authority has adopted a suitable regulatory framework which will guarantee protection for these unique ecosystems and the communities that rely on them.

The introduction of the measures comes as the International Seabed Authority considers regulations that could open the international seabed for mining. While both companies and countries are lining up to secure mining permits, many are concerned about the impact on marine ecosystems, habitats and communities.

“The more we learn about the deep ocean, the more we understand its essential connections to the health of the entire ocean and to the climate,” said Addie Haughey, Earthjustice Legislative Director for Lands, Wildlife and Oceans.

“Some mining industry interests would unleash unproven technology in sensitive and still unknown deep ocean ecosystems that belong to all of us. This gamble with the ocean, with a dubious rate of return economically, is not worth it. We support this legislation and appreciate Rep. Case’s vital leadership on this important effort.”

The bills are also endorsed by the Benioff Ocean Science Lab, the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, Earthworks, Marine Conservation Institute, Blue Climate Initiative – Tetiaroa Society and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Case summarized: “Paired together, these bills will establish the United States as an international leader in protecting our precious oceans through a responsible process to address the potentially devastating effects of deep sea mining.”