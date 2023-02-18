'The guns are my son's' says Samoa cabinet minister

Apia, SAMOA — A senior Cabinet Minister in Samoa has confirmed a consignment of firearms and ammunition brought into the country this week belongs to his son.

The chairman of the FAST party and Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Laauli Leuatea Schmidt, told the Samoa Observer the consignment belonged to his son Leuatea James Schmidt who holds a valid dealer's licence.

Laauli says the licence was under his name long before he became an MP.

He says he handed the business and licence to his son.

He also says the importation of such a consignment under his son's name was done "legally".