Gun incident in Samoa allegedly triggered by a two-year-old child

Apia, SAMOA — A woman is fighting for her life at Samoa’s Moto’otua hospital from gunshot wounds she sustained earlier this week from a firearm alleged to have been triggered by a two-year-old.

The Samoa Observer is reporting the incident occurred in Aleisa and it has been referred to the Criminal Investigation Division at the Apia Police Station.

Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo said the allegation that the two-year-old fired the shot was hard to believe and an investigation is underway to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The child is alleged to have been playing with the gun and accidentally shot his mother.

“I don’t know how a child that young can hold a heavy gun and fire it off,” said Auapaau in an interview.

“That is the information that was relayed to the police during preliminary inquiry and further investigation will provide more clarity to what happened.”

The woman is a 32-year-old of Afega and Saanapu and was visiting a friend with her son at Aleisa when she got shot in the stomach.

Police said the mother was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the national hospital and no charges have been pressed until the completion of the investigation.