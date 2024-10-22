Guam abortion ban denied

WASHINGTON — The US Supreme Court has denied the Guam auditor-general's request to reinstate an abortion ban.

Without access, those facing an unwanted or crisis pregnancy would have had three choices: carry to term, travel thousands of miles for an abortion with potential legal risks, or face criminal charges for seeking abortion-related care.

The US Supreme Court would not weigh in on the appeal to revive the legislation banning abortion that has been blocked in Guam since 1990.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan asked the justices to undo the island court's ruling that said new laws made by the legislature cancelled out the 1990 abortion ban.

A federal court had already stopped this ban before it was ever put into action. But following the US Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, Moylan wanted the ban to be allowed.

In response, Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said it's time to put this issue to rest, and is thankful that essential healthcare services for abortion care will continue to be available in the community.