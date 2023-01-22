Fourteen new COVID-19 cases detected in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Observer is reporting that the Ministry of Health is advising it has recorded 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its latest weekly surveillance released this past Friday.

According to details of the report published in the Observer, the coronavirus positive test results come from both PCR and rapid antigen tests (RAT) from all sites with the monitoring period 8 January to 15 January 2023. Last week the M.O.H. recorded only one positive case within its seven-days surveillance.

"The cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases since Samoa's first community transmission was detected 17 March last year totals 15,830.

"In terms of border surveillance, M.O.H. report stated that the total of positive cases detected at the international ports of entry (POE) since November 2020, including Faleolo International Airport and Matautu wharf remains at 192 with no recent cases detected."

The country's death toll from COVID-19 infection also remains unchanged at 29 which was recorded on June 20, 2022 with the age range of the fatalities from 1-year to 94 years of age.

In terms of COVID-19 admissions, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases admitted to health facilities since the country's first community transmission in March last year remains at 347 while the total number of cases discharged from health facilities is 312.

There are currently no hospital admissions including in the ICU over the last 24 hours and there were no COVID-19 related deaths over the last 7 days. The cumulative number of RAT tests conducted as of August 16, 2022 is 187,397, according to govrnment statistics reported in the Observer.