Florida congressman is chairman-elect of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is welcoming the announcement of Congressman Brian Mast (R-FL) as the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) in the 119th Congress starting in January. Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX) is term limited under Republican rules after six years of leading the Committee as both Chairman and Ranking Member.

“I appreciate working with incoming Chairman Mast, a combat Veteran and patriot who has personally sacrificed heroically for our country, and will do a fantastic job leading the Foreign Affairs’ Committee,” said Congresswoman Aumua Amata. “I also thank outgoing Chairman McCaul, a good friend, who has been an excellent Chairman, and as a senior Member of Congress will continue to be a congressional leader we can count on.”

“As the only Member from the South Pacific, where American Samoa is at a crossroads of Pacific travel and trade, I will continue my focus in Congress on the Pacific region,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “I look forward to working with Chairman Mast and the Committee to keep America’s role in the Pacific front and center, and direct more attention to the Pacific Islands.”

Chairman Mast already serves on HFAC, and for the 118th Congress was Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability, and served on the Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia. He also serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He lives in Florida with his wife Brianna and four children.

In May 2000, Chairman Mast enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and became a combat engineer. He served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom as a bomb disposal expert under the elite Joint Special Operations Command, where in 2010, while clearing the way for Army Rangers in Kandahar, he was severely wounded by an IED, resulting in the amputation of both legs and a finger, and had a lengthy recovery at Walter Reed Medical Center. For his service, he was awarded the Bronze star, Purple Heart, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and Army Commendation Medal with valor.

Yesterday the Congressman posted the following statement on X:

“I’m grateful and humbled by the trust my peers within the Republican Conference have placed in me by electing me the next chairman [of the HFAC]. Under my leadership, our committee will have a clear mission statement: Every dollar and every diplomat will put America First. I look forward to working with President Donald Trump, National Security Advisory Michael G. Waltz, future Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, and Speaker Johnson to repair our broken foreign policy through a comprehensive State Department reauthorization.”