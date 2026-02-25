Flights from Samoa to cost more from March 1st

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Travelers flying out of Samoa will soon have to pay extra on every trip, with new fees added by the Samoa Airport Authority.

In a statement on Monday, Samoa Airways said the departure tax is increasing to WST80 (approx. US$28) for those over 12 years old, and a new aerodrome facility charge of WST100 (approx. US$35) will also apply to all departing passengers.

According to the airline, these charges will appear on all tickets from March 1st, under the taxes section.

It added the changes are a result of the Samoa Airport Authority (Fees, Charges and Levies) Amendment Regulations 2026, which was signed into law by the country's Head of State this month.

Aviation Week reports the International Air Transport Association has been involved in lobbying the government on behalf of airlines, and has asked for more discussions on the matter.