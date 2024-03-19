Five arrested in Savalalo Fish Market raid

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — This past Friday, Samoa's law enforcement targeted illicit drug activities at the Savalalo Fish Market, resulting in the apprehension of five individuals. This move is part of a broader initiative to combat the rising drug-related incidents in Samoa, with the suspects now facing charges for possession of narcotics.

The operation, was planned and executed by the Samoa Police, Prisons, and Correctional Services (SPPCS), according to the report.

It detained a 40-year-old from Vailele and Lefagaoalii, a 23-year-old from Lepea, a 47-year-old from Salelavalu, a 44-year-old from Vaiusu, and a 24-year-old from Manono.

The recent operation at Savalalo Fish Market is part of a continued effort by SPPCS to dismantle drug networks.

The Deputy Police Commissioner, Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti, affirmed the commitment to stationing police at strategic locations to combat drug trafficking, especially in light of similar incidents at the Fugalei market.

Samoa’s markets attract visitors from American Samoa — where goods — both fresh or Samoa-made, can be bought at decent prices.