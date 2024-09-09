Fiji and Samoa crown beauty pageant winners

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa crowned its representative for the 2025 Miss Pacific Islands beauty pageant over the weekend, while Fiji's capital Suva crowned its representative for the Miss Fiji Pageant in December.

Litara Ieremaia-Allan, 24, was crowned Miss Samoa, in Apia, on Saturday.

Ieremaia-Allan joins Tonga's Racheal Guttenbeil (Miss Heilala), American Samoa's Pauliana Felise-Vitale, Rapa Nui's Nehe Nehe Pakomio Atan, Tahiti's Temanava Domingo, Solomon Islands' lsie Polosovai, Papua New Guinea's Tyla Singirok, and Kiribati's Kimberly Aromata for the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant which will be held from 28 January to 4 February next year.

While in Fiji, Melania Tora, as winner of Suva's Miss Hibiscus pageant, qualified for the Miss Fiji Pageant in December, where Fiji's representative to the Miss Pacific Islands pageant will be chosen.

The Cook Islands, which boasts eight previous Miss Pacific Islands winners, has missed the last two iterations of the Miss Pacific Islands, and are yet to confirm their participation.

The 2024 edition of event was held earlier this year in Nauru.

IEREMIA-ALLAN SWEEPS ALL MAJOR CATEFORIES

Born and raised in New Zealand, Iremaia-Allan's frequent visits to Samoa throughout her childhood fostered a profound connection to her Samoan heritage.

Daughter of David Allan and Wanda Ieremia-Allan, and granddaughter of revered figures Reverend Lale Ieremia and Tifilelei Alama Ieremia, she has deep roots spanning multiple cultures and continents.

With heritage connected to the villages of Sapapalii, Fusi Safotulafai, Saoluafata, Lalomanu, Matautu Falealili, Vaie'e, Sinamoga, Pietermaritzburg South Africa, and Raasay Scotland, she carries a rich legacy of diversity and tradition.

She won all the major categories, claiming awards in every segment; including Best Sarong Wear, Best Coconut Demonstration, Best Siva Samoa, Best Talent, Best Traditional Wear, and Best Interview, except for the Puletasi category.

Her outstanding performance also earned her other awards such as Miss Photogenic and Miss Internet, showcasing her multifaceted talents and captivating presence.

The Miss Samoa pageant also recognised other outstanding contestants, including Brianna Fruean (first runner-up), Alaimalo Joanna Vasa (second runner-up), and Lydia Moananu (third runner-up).