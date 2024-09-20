FBI searches Kaaawa home

Honolulu, HAWAII — The FBI descended on a Kaaawa home Tuesday, looking for evidence against Ryan Routh, who is suspected of attempting to kill former President Donald Trump.

Hawaii News Now is reporting more stories are emerging about Routh’s strange behavior with customers of his company.

The FBI evidence collection team arrived at his house about 8 a.m., an FBI Public Information Officer would only say that they were conducting “court approved activities,” apparently executing a search warrant issued in Florida, where Routh is in custody.

The evidence experts spent about six hours at the home a search that was expected sooner because Routh was arrested Sunday. But retired Special Agent Tom Simon said the delay wasn’t surprising.

“It’s not uncommon for that to take a little bit of time, and it also depends on what’s the likelihood that evidence inside that house is going to be destroyed,” he said, “There’s probably no one in that house who’s going to destroy evidence, including this guy’s wife at this point, because she must have a sense of self-preservation herself.”

Because Routh is reportedly not cooperating with authorities, Simon said evidence in the house could be crucial.

“Even if a defendant has not confessed to the FBI, it doesn’t mean they haven’t confessed to other people or in their written works, such as a manuscript that might be found in the home. So those are the types of things the FBI is going to be searching for in a search warrant of his Hawaii house.”

Meanwhile, many in Hawaii are searching their own memories for interactions with the now-infamous Kaaawa Carpenter who built tiny structures for a living.

The results of the search are not expected to be revealed until Routh is charged with additional crimes.