Update: FAST wins 4 of 6 seats in preliminary by-election results

Apia, SAMOA — The FAST Party is ahead by four out of six seats in last night’s by-election provisional results.

Former Manu Samoa Coach, Faleomavaega Titimaea Tafua polled 1026 votes ahead of HRPP woman candidate Faagasealii Sapoa Feagiai with 594 votes in the Aleipata Itupa i Lalo constituency.

At Sagaga 4, Tagaloatele Pasi Poloa polled 1154 votes ahead of the HRPP candidate Tuisa Tasi Patea with 727 votes. In the April general elections, Tuisa won the seat, but later resigned before the petition by Tagaloatele alleging election malpractices was heard in court.

n the Aana 2 constituency, former HRPP MP, Aiono Tile narrowly edged out the FAST woman candidate Lolomatauama Eseta Faalata Mataituli by 368 to 359 votes. However, there are 58 special votes yet to be counted.

For the Safata 2 constituency, Laumatiamanu Ringo Purcell topped the polls with 849 votes in his second try against the winner in the April general elections, HRPP’s Nonu Teo Lomialagi Lose Niumata with 731 votes.

In Falealili 2, new FAST candidate Maiava Fuimaono Tito Asafo polled 537against HRPP’s Leleimalefaga Neemia Fonotia’s 372 votes.

For Sagaga 2 constituency, HRPP’s Maulolo Tavita Amosa topped the poll with 613 votes.

FAST’s Faalogo Ivins Cheng K. Tong came second with 566 votes. However, there are 142 special votes to be counted.

The final count for all six constituencies will start at 0900 on Monday.

Read more at Talamua Online