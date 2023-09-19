Faleolo International Airport upgrades

Apia, SAMOA — The recent purchase of $1.4 million tālā worth of airport ground handling equipment is expected to improve the services at the Faleolo International Airport.

This follows Air New Zealand cancelling two widebody flights earlier this month.

The Samoa Observer reports Samoa Airways interim chief executive Fauo'o Fatu Tielu confirmed the purchases last week from China and they are also expecting some from Spain.

He said the equipment will upgrade ground services because the equipment at Faleolo is run down, and that was why it broke down recently.