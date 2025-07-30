Fa'afāfine, matai, and now ... MP?

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A 20-year dream is coming true for one prominent Samoan fa'afāfine, who is contesting a key Savai'i seat in next month's general election.

Despite ongoing discussions about Samoa's gender imbalance in parliament and the status of fa'afāfine, Falesaopule Seimale'ula Vaialia Iosua says the challenges faced by candidates are common.

"I know a lot of people are looking at it that way, but whether you're a man, woman, fa'afāfine… It's not an easy choice to put your hand up and contest," Falesaopule tells PMN News. "But I'm ready. I'm prepared."

Falesaopule is one of a record 190 candidates vying for a seat in the election on 29 August, contesting as an Independent for Gagaifomauga 2. Another fa'afāfine candidate, Siligatusa Alosina Ropati, is running for Vaimauga 3.

"If elected, they would make Samoa the first country in the world to send fa'afāfine matai to national parliament as themselves, not as assimilated versions of Western gender categories."

When asked if gender makes the journey harder, Falesaopule responded: "No. I don't see why it's a barrier. People will talk and say what they say. There's no law stopping us from contesting. The rules are clear… so it's not a problem."