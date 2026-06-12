Executive proclamation restores commercial fishing in Pacific Marine Monuments

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — On June 11, 2026, President Trump signed an "Executive Proclamation Restoring American Commercial Fishing in the Pacific," opening additional prized fishing grounds to American fishermen and United States flagged fishing vessels. This Executive action opens more economic opportunities for commercial fishermen and continues to strengthen the economic security of coastal communities, according to the NOAA press release.

NOAA supports the Administration’s pledge to restore U.S. seafood competitiveness through the America First Fishing Policy. The President’s Executive Proclamation comes as a direct result of feedback from the U.S. fishing industry, and his action will continue to increase economic opportunities for American fishermen.

“President Trump is once again delivering for American fishermen by opening prized Pacific fishing grounds with this Executive Proclamation,” said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. “By restoring commercial fishing in the remote Pacific, we are creating new economic opportunity for coastal communities and restoring U.S. seafood competitiveness.”

Previous prohibitions on commercial fishing in the Pacific Ocean forced American commercial fishermen further offshore into international waters to compete against poorly regulated foreign fishing fleets. Restoring access to these valuable fishing grounds within the U.S. exclusive economic zone will give diligent and honest American fishermen closer access to tuna and other pelagic species.

“Restoring commercial fishing access to these vital areas reflects the continued commitment of this Administration to American fisheries, which are built on the foundation of rigorous science, robust monitoring, strong enforcement, and the daily commitment of our dedicated fishermen,” said Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “This historic action will lead to more U.S.-caught fish on American tables.”

This Proclamation recognizes the effectiveness and strength of U.S. fisheries management under the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act. This year the Act commemorates 50 years of continued science-based fisheries management. American fishermen are responsible stewards of our ocean resources, working to ensure the long-term health of fish stocks and marine ecosystems and maintaining a nutritious, sustainable food source for Americans.

The expanded fishing grounds for American fishermen in the Pacific restored through this Executive Proclamation include:

The Islands Unit of the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument

The Mau Zone and Ho‘omalu Zone and areas seaward of 50 nautical miles within the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument

Waters between 12 and 50 nautical miles surrounding Rose Atoll within the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument

The announcement comes amid a series of actions taken by the Trump Administration to support commercial fisheries in an ongoing effort to restore America’s seafood competitiveness.

NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service and its partners will continue balancing the responsible management of the Pacific Islands marine national monuments ecosystems with the engagement of commercial fisheries, including coordination with the regional fishery management councils.