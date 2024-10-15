Engine room fire led to HMNZ Manwanui sinking off Samoa’s southern coast

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A fire on board the doomed Royal New Zealand Navy ship that sank off the southern coast of Samoa started in the engine room, authorities say.

Samoan officials have also confirmed that HMNZ Manwanui is leaking oil from three separate locations and that the residual oil is from the service tanks of the vessel, where the engine room is.

The Marine Pollution Advisory Committee said it is working closely with the NZ Defense Force and Samoa’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

“Whilst the leak continues, it is reducing each day,” it said.

“It is believed the majority of the fuel was burnt out and it is the residual oil that is emanating from the sunken vessel.

Reports from Samoan authorities, conflict with that of Kiwi authorities, however. Deputy Chief of Navy Commodore Andrew Brown told RNZ there were no oil leaks coming from the vessel and that the oil was contained, after the vessel ran aground on Oct. 6, on a reef off the southern coast of the island of Upolu and the crew was forced to evacuate.

Samoan police, fire and emergency teams and at least one group of friends made up of divers and boaties helped to get all 75 members of the crew back to shore safely by the early hours of Sunday morning.

By sunrise that day, large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the ship. By 9am, the vessel had capsized and sunk.

REEF DAMAGED

The advisory committee said it had been in discussions about the removal of the Manawanui’s anchor and three shipping containers still on the reef. The focus was to ensure this was done without causing more damage to the reef.

Chief executive of Samoa’s Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Fui Tupa’i Mau Simanu, earlier said the vessel’s anchor and the shipwreck itself had caused significant damage to the reef.

“Assessments show that physical destruction to the reef is approximately 5000 square metres.”

Meanwhile, there continues to be worry among local villagers, after a tapu was put in place at Tafitoala Coast by the Samoan government, as work continues at the shipwreck site. And RNZ sources say concerns had been raised about potential leakage from the ship’s engine before it departed New Zealand. Authorities in Samoa say 200,000 litres of diesel has leaked from the Manawanui since it sank.

Villagers have spoken out about their fears that the sea life will be affected — something they rely heavily on for food and income.

Local fisherman Fatu Totua told ABC's Pacific Beat that he has been without a source of income since the ship went down.

"For one day, my son and I would earn $200 from the fish we catch," Totua told Pacific Beat.

"Right now, we don't have the means to earn a living for our family because we depend on the sea."

Totua, who has six children, said he did not have the money to celebrate White Sunday and treat his children.

"We haven't bought any white outfits for our children up till now," he said.

Another local, who would normally be showing tourists around the area for water activities, told Pacific Beat that he had to cancel bookings due to the impact of Manawanui sinking.

The Manawanui was lying about 35 metres below the water off the coast of Tafitoala, according to the committee’s latest report on the sinking and its aftermath.

Committee chairperson Fui Tupai Mau Simanu told RNZ divers were at the site to gather more information and to stop the fuel leaking.

Ultimately, the plan is to remove the remaining fuel from the Manawanui, he said.

Chief of Navy, rear admiral Garin Golding, told Morning Report some 950 tonnes of diesel fuel were onboard the Manawanui when it sank. The fuel is a lighter oil which can partially evaporate, leaving long-chain hydrocarbons that are relatively less toxic.

(Sources: Scoop NZ, NZ Herald, RNZ Pacific, Island Business)