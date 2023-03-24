Ads by Google Ads by Google
Energy innovation in Tonga

Fri, 03/24/2023 - 9:34am
Lord Vaea
Source: RNZ Pacific

Nuku'alofa, TONGA — Tonga's Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Irish-based Bermudan company Seabased Group to build a system of motion-powered offshore generators.

The system will generate electricity via special buoys connected to generators planted on the seabed.

The MoU was signed in New York by Tonga's Minister of Internal Affairs Lord Vaea and Bermuda's deputy premier Walter Roban.

The cost of the project has not been disclosed, but according to a media statement from Tonga's Government, the proposed system could potentially meet up to half of Tonga's electricity needs.

