Electric vessel sea trials underway for Samoa’s CAP-IT project

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Drawing on the design of Samoa’s traditional Alia boats, on Thursday August 14, the first of five electric boats for Samoa began sea trials as part of the Japan-funded Climate Action Pathways for Island Transport (CAP-IT) Project, a key component of the US $37 million Pacific Green Transformation initiative.

The new electric vessels will provide safe, efficient transport between Upolu and Manono islands and other nearby communities. The initiative supports Samoa’s broader commitment to green mobility solutions across land and sea, following the successful rollout of 76 electric governmental vehicles under CAP-IT by the first half of 2025, and 2 first-responder firefighter vehicles to be delivered later in 2025.

The vessels are central to the project’s maritime phase, which is introducing low-carbon options for small-scale transport operators and inner reef boat services while reducing marine transport emissions.

Once the sea trials, conducted in New Zealand where the vendor is based, are completed, the first vessel will be shipped to Samoa where it will serve as the prototype for the remaining four. These will be built in collaboration with a local shipyard, with construction scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

All activities under the CAP-IT Project remain on track, marking another important milestone in Samoa’s journey toward cleaner, more resilient transport systems for Pacific Island communities. This progress also aligns with commitments made at the third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC-3), where UNDP highlighted its role in advancing ocean-friendly infrastructure for Small Island Developing States. Through its Smart Facilities initiative, UNDP is advancing green energy and e-mobility innovations such as electric vessels and boats, which reduce CO₂ emissions and minimize impacts on fragile marine ecosystems. These solutions provide a scalable model for “Inspiring 1000s of Islands” in their transition toward climate-resilient, sustainable blue economies.

(United Nations Development Program)