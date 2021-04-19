Election petition period begins in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — With election results in Samoa confirmed over the weekend, negotiations are under way between the two main parties and a new independent MP who holds the balance of power.

Both the incumbent HRPP and newcomer FAST with 25 seats each vie to form a government.

The period for electoral petitions opened yesterday (Monday in Samoa).

Submissions may be presented over the next two weeks, with electoral court hearings likely to take a further four to six weeks.

Any MPs found guilty of treating or bribery will lose their seat and force a by-election with failed candidate ineligible from office for the rest of the term.

This will not stop the immediate formation of government but may affect the eventual outcome of which party rules for the next five-year term