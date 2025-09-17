Eighth Prime Minister of Samoa takes oath of office in a historic ceremony

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Independent State of Samoa welcomed its eighth Prime Minister since gaining independence in 1962, as Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi took the oath of office on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in a historic ceremony that lasted nearly five hours.

The swearing-in took place at the Multi-Purpose Gymnasium within the government’s sports complex at Tuana’imato. Scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m., by 7:30 a.m. the venue was already bustling with activity as a steady stream of people arrived, eager to witness the historic event. By the start of the ceremony, the gymnasium was filled with about 2,000 attendees, the vast majority being ardent supporters of the Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party. Many in the crowd wore bright red attire — the party’s signature color — creating a striking sea of red throughout the venue.

From the moment the Prime Minister-elect arrived, the atmosphere was electric. His entrance was heralded by an unfamiliar sound to many in attendance — the high-pitched resonant call of a 'shofar,' a traditional Hebrew horn made from a goat’s horn. The shofar was blown by a man dressed in traditional Hebrew attire, his head covered with a 'tallit' or prayer shawl, symbolizing a solemn blessing and spiritual significance as Laaulialemalietoa and FAST members made their way into the venue.

Loud cheers erupted as Laaulialemalietoa entered the gymnasium, followed by members of his victorious political party. Responding to the cheers, the Prime Minister-elect and FAST members waved back at the crowd before taking their seats.

The excitement affirmed the overwhelming mandate FAST received in the August 29 general elections, where the party secured a decisive landslide victory.

In contrast, the other elected Members of Parliament trickled in individually or in groups two and three. Each arrival was met with polite applause and cheers from their respective supporters.

More applause and cheers signaled the arrival of American Samoa Governor Pulaalii Nikolao Pula and his First Lady Mrs. Lois Pula, escorted by two members of the Department of Public Safety's Fitafita Honor Guard, followed by Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean and Mrs. Fruean, and House Speaker Savali Talavou Ale and Mrs. Ale. Already seated were members of the diplomatic corp and invited guests.

Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese was the next to arrive followed by the Justices and counselor of the Judiciary, members of the Council of Deputies Laulu Tiatia Mapesone, Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi, and Malietoa Fa'amausili Moli Malietoa were escorted to their places with respectful applause from the audience.

The ceremony began with a service led by Rev. Panapa Fata To'o of the EFKS Sasina, the village where the Prime Minister-elect hails from. Hymns were sung by the staff of the Legislative Assembly Office.

The theme of Rev. To'o's sermon was taken from the book of 1 Samuel 19:1-7 which tells the story of the friendship and covenant between David and King Saul's son Jonathan.

King Saul, consumed by jealousy over David’s rising popularity and divine favor, commands his son Jonathan and his servants to kill David. But Jonathan, bound to David by deep friendship and moral clarity, warns him of the threat and urges him to hide.

“We need leaders today who possess the same moral courage that Jonathan displayed — leaders willing to defy injustice and choose righteousness over personal ambition or blind loyalty to power,” he continued.

Rev. To’o went on to highlight the profound bond between David and Jonathan, describing it as a model of selfless leadership and genuine service.

“We need leaders who embody the kind of love that existed between David and Jonathan,” he said. “It was a godly love, known by the Greek word agape — a selfless, sacrificial, and unconditional love that seeks the highest good of others. This is the love God has for humanity and the love that should guide how we treat one another.

"That is the message for the new government this morning,” Rev. To’o declared, his voice rising with conviction. “Do not allow familial ties, friendships, or associations to lead you astray from doing what is right. Emulate Jonathan, who chose righteousness over loyalty to his father, King Saul, by standing firmly on the side of justice.”

He cautioned the new administration that the significance of the day would be meaningless if unity dissolved once parliament convened.

“This ceremony will amount to nothing,” he warned, “if, once inside the Fono, you begin hurling spears at each other — not literal spears, but words and actions that wound, divide, and destroy. Choose instead the path of service and sacrificial love for the good of Samoa.”

Following the service, Clerk of the Legislative Assembly Satama Leatisaomalaefono Uitime Tala read out an official letter from the FAST Party confirming the election of Hon. Auapaau Mulipola Aloitafua Mulipola as Speaker of the House, and Hon. Afamasaga Leone Mati Vaili Masame as Deputy Speaker.

Hon. Afamasaga’s appointment is historic, as she becomes only the second woman in Samoa’s history to be elected Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. The announcement was met with thunderous applause and cheers from the crowd, particularly from FAST supporters who filled the venue.

The Clerk then read a second letter officially confirming the election of Hon. Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi as Prime Minister of the 18th Parliament of the Independent State of Samoa. Both letters bore the signatures of all 31 FAST Party members, affirming the party’s unity following its decisive electoral victory.

As each announcement was made, the gymnasium erupted with joyous celebration, the cheers of supporters echoing through the venue.

Following these formalities, the Prime Minister-elect rose and moved a motion to adjourn the Legislature’s proceedings to await the arrival of the Head of State, who would officially open the 18th Parliament of Samoa.

About five minutes later, the Samoa Royal Police Band marched into the venue, followed by the Police Guard of Honor, signaling the next phase of the historic proceedings. Moments after, the atmosphere grew solemn as everyone in attendance rose to their feet to welcome the Head of State, His Highness Tuimalealiifano Va'aleto'a Sualauvi II, who entered accompanied by his good lady, Masiofo Fa'amausili Leinafo Tuimalealiifano.

The Head of State was accompanied with dignity and formality by caretaker Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa.

His Highness proceeded to inspect the Guard of Honor, a time-honored tradition symbolizing respect for the office and the nation. After the inspection, he and the Masiofo were escorted to their seats, where they remained standing as the national anthem was performed, filling the gymnasium with patriotic fervor.

With the anthem concluded, the swearing-in ceremony officially commenced.

In his official address to open the 18th Parliament of Samoa, His Highness Tuimalealiifano extended warm greetings to the assembled dignitaries and attendees. He made special mention of the Governor of American Samoa, the leaders of the American Samoa Fono, members of the diplomatic corp, distinguished guests, and the many citizens both present at the venue and those watching from their homes in Samoa and abroad.

He also acknowledged the leader of the Opposition and all members of the Legislative Assembly in their respective roles in representing their constituencies which he pointed out is of profound importance.

"May your collective wisdom and deliberations advance our nation in the pursuit of progress and stability," he stated. "I also acknowledge the former Prime Minister, Hon. Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, cabinet ministers and all parliamentarians who served our government in the 17th Parliament. Thank you for your leadership and service for Samoa. With all due respect, I hereby officially declare open, the 18th Parliament of the Independent State of Samoa. God bless you all. Soifua."

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi began with the Head of State formally confirming the official letter from the FAST Party announcing Laaulialemalietoa’s election to the position of Prime Minister.

After carefully reviewing and signing the document, His Highness Tuimalealiifano offered words of encouragement to the new Prime Minister.

The swearing-in of Prime Minister-elect Laaulialemalietoa was a deeply emotional moment. As he began to recite the oath of office, his voice broke with emotion, reflecting the gravity of the occasion and the immense responsibility he was about to undertake. With visible determination, his voice grew steadier and stronger as he continued, ultimately completing the oath with conviction.

After signing the official document, Laaulialemalietoa turned to the Head of State, bowing respectfully in a gesture of gratitude and reverence. He then faced the audience, bowing to the left, right, and center, acknowledging the thousands who had gathered to witness the historic occasion.

The crowd responded with thunderous applause and cheers which continued as the 8th Prime Minister of Samoa announced his cabinet members.

In his first official act as Prime Minister, he introduced two Deputy Prime Ministers, outlining a unique leadership arrangement for the new administration.

Toelupe Poumulinuku Onesemo will serve as Deputy Prime Minister from now until April 2028, after which Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molio’o will assume the role and continue until 2030.

Toelupe, also holds the portfolio of Minister of Works, with Taituave Lafaitele Valoaga Taaitiiti Iona as Associate Minister.

Mulipola who was the FAST Party's original Minister of Finance, returns to the portfolio with Asiata Tavui Tafu Salevao as Associate Minister.

Both Toelupe and Mulipola were terminated under the previous FAST Government, when they lost confidence in Fiame as Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa also announced the full composition of his Cabinet, introducing several key appointments to lead Samoa’s ministries over the next parliamentary term.

Following the swearing-in of the Ministers, Rev. Panapa Fata To’o delivered the invocation, offering prayers and blessings for wisdom, guidance, and success for the new Prime Minister, Cabinet, and parliamentary leaders as they embarked on their duties.

Then came the moment many had been eagerly awaiting — Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa’s first official speech.

In a unique and heartfelt opening, the new Prime Minister began by singing one verse and the chorus of the EFKS hymn “O le Malo” — which celebrates God’s Heavenly Kingdom describing it as a holy and peaceful kingdom.

"Standing here with a heart filled with deep gratitude, I reflect on our forefathers who fought for our nation's freedom and independence," he began.

He acknowledged with thanks the leadership and guidance of the nation's former prime ministers from Hon. Fiame Mata'afa Faumuina Mulinuu II, Hon. Tupua Tamasese Lealofi IV, Hon. Tui Atua Tpua Tamasese Efi, Hon. Vaai Kolone, Hon. Tofilau Eti Alesana, and Hon. Tuilaepa Sailele Maliegaoi.

"Thank you for leading our country over these years, despite the many challenges and encounters, you have weathered the storm and kept our sail on course. Our government will continue to build on the foundation that you established."

He stated that the government's most pressing need is to prepare a budget to carry the country through the next nine months. He emphasized that close collaboration between the government and its ministries must be done. He also thanked the diplomatic corp and development partners for their assistance in the development of Samoa.

"I would also like to thank the Governor of American Samoa and First Lady, Senate President and Speaker and their good ladies," he acknowledged. "Your presence is deeply appreciated. Remember, families are forever."

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to his parents and relatives who have passed on and were former members of Parliament. He stated that he hoped they were proud to know that he is the third generation of their family in Parliament and is now the Prime Minister of the country they loved and served.

His voice broke as he thanked his wife Tupea, who he described as a pillar of strength, "the one behind me, the one who takes all the pain," the prayer warrior, the advisor and the "love of my life." To his children and grandchildren, he advised them to take his accomplishment as a challenge so that they can strive to be better than him.

"Samoa, the journey ahead is long, but I am confident that together we can overcome any obstacle. Let us pray for the blessings upon our nation from the God of Israel, the God of Abraham, the God of Issac, the God of Jacob, the God of Samoa.

“Let us work together hand in hand to build a stronger Samoa in united peace and harmony. Soifua.”