Eateries and food stalls under scrutiny by Samoa health officials

Sat, 03/11/2023 - 7:38am
Aiono Dr Alec Ekeroma
Source: RNZ Pacific

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Ministry of Health has closed five restaurants in central Apia for unhygienic conditions.

TV1Samoa reports the Director General of Health, Aiono Dr Alec Ekeroma, has confirmed the closures but did not name the eateries.

He also said five other restaurants have been warned to clean up their facilities or face closure.

The ministry is also looking at the conditions of roadside food stalls, especially barbecues.

